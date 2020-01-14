Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. 454,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $922.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,066,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

