Tripio Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.97 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, OKEx and HADAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 79.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio’s launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio.

Tripio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

