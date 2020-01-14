Trollcoin Trading 34.2% Higher Today (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $199,781.00 and approximately $1,752.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00075573 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,731.22 or 0.98967641 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053983 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

