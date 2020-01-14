Tronox Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,958 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,288% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tronox by 73.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.16. 516,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,205. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

