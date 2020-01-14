TrueChain Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb and DragonEX. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $20.55 million and $15.88 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.95 or 0.06266989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00117819 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bithumb, CoinBene, HitBTC, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

