TrueUSD (TUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $635.53 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $149.74 million and approximately $635.53 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011610 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Kuna and Zebpay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 79.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.04154243 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00191110 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00028056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 148,332,048 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX, Bitso, HitBTC, Binance, Kuna, CoinTiger, Zebpay, Crex24, IDEX, WazirX, Koinex, Bittrex, HBUS, Upbit and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

