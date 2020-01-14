TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,511.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $107,885.00 and approximately $2,511.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020759 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.02603853 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008116 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010312 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

