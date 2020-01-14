TTC Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. TTC has a total market cap of $10.30 million and $1.39 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TTC has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One TTC coin can now be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $531.84 or 0.06116402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036049 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129024 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001555 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 845,249,659 coins and its circulating supply is 388,224,503 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

