Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 18,500 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $68,799,625.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

TPTX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 456,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,080,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,224,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,712,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

