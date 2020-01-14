Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells $1,067,080.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,058,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. 456,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,943. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $10,424,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,085,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

