Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.

TRQ has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRQ traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.90. 1,430,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,134. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.15 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.