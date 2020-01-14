TurtleCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $736,572.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.50 million and $736,572.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 62.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 63,231,977,902 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

