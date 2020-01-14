Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock worth $19,364,240 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after acquiring an additional 83,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $245.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $309.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $320.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

