U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.92% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $42,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

NYSE USPH traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.20. The company had a trading volume of 93,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.28 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 476 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $55,244.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $116,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,476 shares of company stock valued at $515,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

