Ubex (UBEX) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $2.60 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BTC-Alpha, BitMart and LBank. During the last week, Ubex has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.95 or 0.06266989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00117819 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,743,729 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, LBank, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

