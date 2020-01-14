UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BP from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BP from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 615.63 ($8.10).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 493.95 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The company has a market cap of $101.26 billion and a PE ratio of 21.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 482.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 505.77. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.67).

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 65 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.20) per share, with a total value of £306.15 ($402.72). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock worth $94,662.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

