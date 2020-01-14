UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,780 ($36.57) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Main First Bank began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,722.30 ($35.81).

LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,254.50 ($29.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,232.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,346.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 897.85.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

