UBS Group (UBS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 13.69%. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 398,770 shares of company stock worth $5,397,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.