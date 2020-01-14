Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,895,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,826,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,169,178. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $70.16.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.