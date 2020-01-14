Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,604 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 988,683 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $50.29. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

