Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,302 shares during the period. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.2% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PWV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 72,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,278. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $41.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

