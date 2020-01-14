Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Invests $2.79 Million in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises 1.7% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000.

XMMO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 46,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,789. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.25. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $62.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1711 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

