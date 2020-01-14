Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 414,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,834 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 4%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.