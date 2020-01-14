Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 297.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 52,111 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $7,292,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 177.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,779 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $2,670,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 126.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.65. The company had a trading volume of 80,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,785. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.35. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.98 and a twelve month high of $196.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5433 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.