Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,200,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,833,000 after buying an additional 221,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 591.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 59,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.67. The stock had a trading volume of 987,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,778. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $129.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.7976 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

