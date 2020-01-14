Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,811 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,811 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 9.9% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,944. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $135.18 and a 52-week high of $182.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4502 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

