Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $94,779.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $94,779.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,879.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $347.80 or 0.03923740 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004526 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00527664 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,844,023 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.