UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys 2,929 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,809,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. 7,967,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,719. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.