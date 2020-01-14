UMA Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,114 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 2.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. 4,588,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

