UMA Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.09. The company had a trading volume of 751,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $138.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

