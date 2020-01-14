UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $84.07. 3,345,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $84.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

