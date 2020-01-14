UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 173.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.12. 1,013,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

