UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 805 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,181,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.97. 745,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $207.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

