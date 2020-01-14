UNI COIN (UNI) Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. UNI COIN has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $8.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00010439 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

