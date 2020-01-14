UNICORN Token One Day Volume Reaches $9,245.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a total market capitalization of $349,837.00 and approximately $9,245.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010439 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000450 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

