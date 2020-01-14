Unify Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $102,942.00 and $3,337.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unify has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00663564 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010178 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008940 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

