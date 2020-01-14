Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €49.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €52.77 ($61.36).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a twelve month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a twelve month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.