Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,210 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been given a GBX 4,210 ($55.38) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target (down previously from GBX 4,850 ($63.80)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,450 ($58.54) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,210 ($68.53) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,340 ($57.09) to GBX 4,080 ($53.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,699.09 ($61.81).

ULVR opened at GBX 4,344.50 ($57.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,436.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,759.08. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,905 ($51.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

