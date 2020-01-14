Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Union Pacific worth $13,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $180.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.68.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

