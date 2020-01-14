Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ardour Capital

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Ardour Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.68.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,999. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $182.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,957.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

