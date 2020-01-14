Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

UNP stock opened at $179.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.49. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $553,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

