United Community Banks (UCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $90,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hovde Group cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

