United Continental (UAL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect United Continental to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UAL opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.97. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $77.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. ValuEngine raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised United Continental from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.57.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

