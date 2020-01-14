United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,887. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

