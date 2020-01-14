United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) vs. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Head to Head Comparison

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 25.24% 13.83% 1.32% United Security Bancshares 33.99% 14.45% 1.68%

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Huntington Bancshares and United Security Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 2 8 2 0 2.00 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given Huntington Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Huntington Bancshares is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and United Security Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $5.27 billion 2.86 $1.39 billion $1.20 12.17 United Security Bancshares $41.22 million 4.20 $14.02 million N/A N/A

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats United Security Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG). The Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, mortgage loans, credit cards, and small business loans, as well as investment products. It also provides insurance, interest rate risk protection, foreign exchange, and treasury management services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. The Commercial Banking segment offers banking solutions and asset finance services; corporate risk management services; institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; institutional corporate banking services; treasury management services; and other financing solutions, as well as lends real estate developers, REITs, and other customers. The Vehicle Finance segment provides financing to consumers for the purchase of automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised and other select dealerships, as well as to franchised dealerships for the acquisition of new and used inventory. The RBHPCG segment provides deposits, lending, banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through 944 branches located in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Kentucky; and 10 private client group offices. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural and installment loans. The company also offers cashier's check, traveler's check, money order, foreign draft, online and mobile banking, safe deposit box, payroll direct deposit, and interactive teller and ATM services. As of January 23, 2019, it operated through 11 full-service branch offices in Fresno, Bakersfield, Campbell, Caruthers, Coalinga, Firebaugh, Oakhurst, San Joaquin, and Taft, California. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

