United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,500 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $36,014,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,542,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,676. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $245.90 and a 12-month high of $331.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.