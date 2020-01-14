United Services Automobile Association Acquires 41,853 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,492,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,853 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $123,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 175,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 63,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 709.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 49,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.14. The company had a trading volume of 214,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,500. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4115 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

