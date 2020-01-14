United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,232 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 40,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 59,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.05. 210,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,094. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $90.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.29.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

