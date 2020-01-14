United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE:XEL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. 1,094,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,231. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $66.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.38.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

