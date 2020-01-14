United Services Automobile Association Has $36.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 417.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 365,472 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $36,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $82.22. 74,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,387. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $67.50 and a one year high of $82.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

